SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $14.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

