Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
CREG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
