Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.06. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 59,438 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
