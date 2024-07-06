Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.44

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $4.95. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 188,170 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

