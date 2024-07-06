Softcat (LON:SCT) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,490 ($18.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,950 ($24.66).

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCT. Shore Capital lowered Softcat to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,417.50 ($17.93).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,679 ($21.24) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,698.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,553.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,998.21, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.46).

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.02), for a total value of £554,050 ($700,796.86). 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

