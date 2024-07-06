SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 239.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.19 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.