SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

