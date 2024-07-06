Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

SWN stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile



Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

