S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $453.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.13. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

