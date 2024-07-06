SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 321.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RWO stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.