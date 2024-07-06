SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,665. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.