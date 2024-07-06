SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.50. 12,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,041. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $108.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

