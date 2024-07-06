SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

