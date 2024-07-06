SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.50. 199,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,576. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

