SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 185,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,321,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDIV opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $425.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.