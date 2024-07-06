Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.29. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 60,886 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

