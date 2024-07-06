SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1,028.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.