SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 266,484 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 282,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

