SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCS opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

