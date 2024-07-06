SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes $66,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in QuantumScape by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 371,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,675 shares of company stock worth $2,894,443. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

