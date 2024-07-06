SpiderRock Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.5 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMC

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.