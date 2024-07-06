Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

