Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 19.89 and last traded at 19.70. 397,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 553,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.30.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is 20.70 and its 200-day moving average is 21.38.
About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
