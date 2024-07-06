SSE (LON:SSE) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.93) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,855 ($23.46) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,716.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

