STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

