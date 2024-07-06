Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €18.53 ($19.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

