Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.50

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.50. The company has a market capitalization of £215.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile
Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.
