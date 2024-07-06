Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 60,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,726 call options.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $772.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

