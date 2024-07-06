StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 83,169 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $1,230,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,742.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 111,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,355. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

