StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

