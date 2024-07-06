StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

