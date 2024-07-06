StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.45 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
