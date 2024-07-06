StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 137,855 shares of company stock valued at $140,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

