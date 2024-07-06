StockNews.com Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CLSA upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of TCOM opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

