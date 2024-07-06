StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

