StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.55.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.
