StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.