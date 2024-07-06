StockNews.com Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 549,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,684 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,874,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

