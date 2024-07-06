StockNews.com Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Sell

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $351,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

