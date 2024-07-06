StockNews.com Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

