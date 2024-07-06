Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

