Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.63

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.63 and traded as high as $25.25. Strattec Security shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 10,478 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

