Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
