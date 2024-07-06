Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

