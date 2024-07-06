Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $576,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,638,000 after acquiring an additional 570,329 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $65,134,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $42,762,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

