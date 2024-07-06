Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.
Sundance Energy Australia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
