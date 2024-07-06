Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.06

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as high as C$7.33. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 141,947 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. The company has a market cap of C$712.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

