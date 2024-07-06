Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Up 3.1%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.24. 12,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 144,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Swvl Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned 0.37% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

