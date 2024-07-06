Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sylvamo worth $132,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

SLVM opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

