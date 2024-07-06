Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $20.93 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $23,159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.