Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

